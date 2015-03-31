(Add details, CEO and analyst comments)
By Annabella Nielsen
COPENHAGEN, March 31 Bang & Olufsen
shares jumped up to 40 percent on Tuesday after the Danish
luxury stereo and TV maker said it was selling its automotive
division to Harman International Industries.
The deal will involve Harman paying an upfront cash payment
of around 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($168 million) as well as
licence payments of at least 12.7 million crowns a year for 20
years.
Bang & Olufsen has been thrashing out a new strategy after
posting group pretax losses in three of the last five years.
Earlier this month it cut 125 jobs as a part of a plan to
reduce annual costs by 100 million crowns. It said on Tuesday it
also wanted to divest non-core assets to focus on its
traditional Bang & Olufsen AV luxury brand and its B&O Play
business which targets younger customers.
"The strategic focus and the financial implications of the
cooperation (with Harman) will allow Bang & Olufsen to continue
to invest in product innovation, retail and brand marketing to
realise the full potential of the consumer business," Chief
Executive Tue Mantoni said.
The automotive division contributed revenue of 128 million
crowns in the third quarter of 2014/2015, while the rest of the
group generated 629 million crowns.
Jesper Christensen, analyst at Alm. Brand Markets said Bang
& Olufsen had sold the division at a good price.
"They have the same problems as always with costs in their
consumer section, so it's not a turnaround. There is still a lot
of work to be done, which they also stated today that they will
continue doing," Christensen told Reuters.
Shares in Bang & Olufsen were up 38 percent at 68 crowns at
1130 GMT.
($1 = 6.9548 Danish crowns)
