By Annabella Nielsen

COPENHAGEN, March 31 Bang & Olufsen shares jumped up to 40 percent on Tuesday after the Danish luxury stereo and TV maker said it was selling its automotive division to Harman International Industries.

The deal will involve Harman paying an upfront cash payment of around 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($168 million) as well as licence payments of at least 12.7 million crowns a year for 20 years.

Bang & Olufsen has been thrashing out a new strategy after posting group pretax losses in three of the last five years.

Earlier this month it cut 125 jobs as a part of a plan to reduce annual costs by 100 million crowns. It said on Tuesday it also wanted to divest non-core assets to focus on its traditional Bang & Olufsen AV luxury brand and its B&O Play business which targets younger customers.

"The strategic focus and the financial implications of the cooperation (with Harman) will allow Bang & Olufsen to continue to invest in product innovation, retail and brand marketing to realise the full potential of the consumer business," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said.

The automotive division contributed revenue of 128 million crowns in the third quarter of 2014/2015, while the rest of the group generated 629 million crowns.

Jesper Christensen, analyst at Alm. Brand Markets said Bang & Olufsen had sold the division at a good price.

"They have the same problems as always with costs in their consumer section, so it's not a turnaround. There is still a lot of work to be done, which they also stated today that they will continue doing," Christensen told Reuters.

Shares in Bang & Olufsen were up 38 percent at 68 crowns at 1130 GMT.

($1 = 6.9548 Danish crowns)

