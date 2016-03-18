UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, March 18 Bang & Olufsen has entered a strategic technology partnership with LG Electronics on the development and production of its televisions, the Danish company said on Friday.
The partnership will help the Danish manufacturer of high-end stereos and TVs to achieve technological capabilities and scale needed to improve long-term profitibility, the company said in a stock exchange announcement.
The agreement has annual savings potential of 150-200 million Danish crowns ($22.7-30.3 million) when fully implemented over the next three years. ($1 = 6.6034 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.