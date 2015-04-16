UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, April 16 Denmark's Bang & Olufsen posted a 19 percent rise in third-quarter revenues on Thursday, driven by product launches, but posted another deficit for the December-February period.
The Danish luxury stereo and TV maker's group revenue rose to 800 million Danish crowns ($115 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came out with a loss of 10 million Danish crowns, compared to a negative 28 million crowns the year before.
The group kept its full-year 2014/2015 guidance from March 12 unchanged, and said still expects a negative 230-260 million Danish crowns full-year EBIT for the fiscal year ending May 31.
($1 = 6.9848 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.