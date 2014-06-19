COPENHAGEN, June 19 Danish audio equipment and TV maker Bang & Olufsen said it expects an increase in its 2014/15 operating profit margin and is still considering various possibilities for strengthening the capital base.

In preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2013/14 it said revenue amounted to 801 million Danish crowns ($145.80 million). The company did not disclose any profit numbers but said the group's gross margin was significantly higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 5.4938 Danish Krones)