UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, June 19 Danish audio equipment and TV maker Bang & Olufsen said it expects an increase in its 2014/15 operating profit margin and is still considering various possibilities for strengthening the capital base.
In preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2013/14 it said revenue amounted to 801 million Danish crowns ($145.80 million). The company did not disclose any profit numbers but said the group's gross margin was significantly higher than a year earlier.
($1 = 5.4938 Danish Krones) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources