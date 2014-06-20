* Offering of new shares has been fully subscribed

* Company to use proceeds to speed up growth plan (Adds details, analyst comments)

COPENHAGEN, June 20 Bang & Olufsen raised gross proceeds of 259.2 million Danish crowns ($47.4 million) from a sale of new shares, which the upmarket Danish audio equipment and TV maker will use to fund its growth plan.

The capital increase was fully subscribed at a price per share of 66 crowns on Friday, the company said, the same level as its closing price the previous day.

Bang & Olufsen shares were up 6 percent at 71 crowns on Friday morning.

The company, which issued two profit warnings during its 2012/13 financial year because of sluggish European sales, is fighting back with restructuring efforts, growth in emerging markets and new, cheaper products.

Bang & Olufsen intends to use the new money to accelerate a growth plan by increasing investment in its shops, revitalising its brand and expanding in the United States.

Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said he was surprised the shares were sold with no discount to the previous day's closing price.

"The reason could be the positive development on stock markets in general where investors show lots of appetite," Lontoft said.

The company sold 3.93 million new shares, representing 10 percent of the existing share capital.

Danske Bank and Nordea Markets acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the offering.

($1 = 5.4697 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, additional reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Erica Billingham)