COPENHAGEN, June 20 Upmarket Danish audio equipment and TV maker Bang & Olufsen said its offering of new shares has been fully subscribed and the company will receive gross proceeds of 259.2 million Danish crowns ($47.39 million).

The capital increase has been subscribed for at a price per share of 66 crowns, the company said.

($1 = 5.4697 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen;Editing by Erica Billingham)