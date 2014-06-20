UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, June 20 Upmarket Danish audio equipment and TV maker Bang & Olufsen said its offering of new shares has been fully subscribed and the company will receive gross proceeds of 259.2 million Danish crowns ($47.39 million).
The capital increase has been subscribed for at a price per share of 66 crowns, the company said.
($1 = 5.4697 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen;Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources