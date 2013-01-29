UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen said on Tuesday: * Expands partnership with Sparkle Roll Group Limited to include the opening and operation of B1 stores and dedicated B&O play stores in China * Sparkle Roll has agreed to open and operate dedicated B&O PLAY stores across China * Agreement does not affect Bang & Olufsen's expectations to the current financial year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources