UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 The Danish luxury stereo and television producer Bang & Olufsen A/S said on Friday: * Registration of capital increase in Bang & Olufsen A/S * Says capital increase equal to 8.35 percent of Bang & Olufsen's share capital prior to increase, has been registered with the Danish Business Authority
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources