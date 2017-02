BANGKOK Aug 8 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum :

* Expects average refining margin of $5.5-6.0 a barrel in the second half of 2011, lower than the first half, president Anusorn Sangnummuan told reporters; expects a margin of $6.5 a barrel for 2011

* Sees its average refining output at about 100,000 barrels per day in the second half and at 90,000 bpd for 2011

* Says maintains its 2011 revenue target of 150 billion baht

* Last week, the oil refiner reported a second-quarter net profit of 3 billion baht, up sharply from 432 million a year earlier, due to stock gains, higher refining margins and rising output (Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam)