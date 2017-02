BANGKOK Oct 21 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Expects to lose about 80-100 million baht ($2.5-3.2 million) in monthly revenue due to impact from flood, President Anusorn Sangnummuan told reporters

* Says sales of oil products have dropped by 300,000 litres a day, accounting for 6-7 percent of total sales

* Earlier this month, the refiner temporarily shut its biodiesel plant in Ayutthaya province due to supply disruption caused by flooding($1 = 30.90 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)