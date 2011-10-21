* Bangchak expects to restart biodiesel/power plants in 2 months

* Sales down by 300,000 litres a day, 6-7 pct of total sales

* Bangchak and other oil refineries unaffected by floods (Adds quotes, details)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Pisit Changplayngam

BANGKOK, Oct 21 Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Friday it expected to lose about 80-100 million baht ($2.5-3.2 million) in monthly revenue due to flooding in Thailand, which has forced it to temporarily shut its biodiesel and solar power plants.

The company's sales of oil products have dropped by 300,000 litres a day, accounting for 6-7 percent of total sales, President Anusorn Sangnummuan told reporters.

Bangchak, majority-owned by energy giant PTT Pcl and the Finance Ministry, expected to meet its 2011 revenue target of 150 billion baht despite the floods.

"We expect revenue and profit to be in line with our targets although there will be some drop in the fourth quarter," Anusorn said. He expected average 2011 refining margins of $6.0-6.5 a barrel and $6.6 in October.

The refiner shut its biodiesel factory, power plant and storage depot in central Ayutthaya province earlier this month due to supply disruptions caused by flooding.

Anusorn said he expected the plants to resume operations in two months, adding its 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery and storage depot in Bangkok had not been affected.

Other refineries in Thailand have not been affected, either, because they are located in the eastern provinces of Rayong and Chonburi, away from the flooding in the central provinces and northern Bangkok.

Separately, PTT's executive vice-president, Saran Rangkasiri, said PTT's sales of oil products had dropped 6 percent as floods affected domestc demand.

Its PTT Glocal Chemical Pcl expected to achieve 2011 revenue of 400 billion baht ($13 billion), versus an estimated 370 billion last year, despite some impact from floods, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal said.

PTTGC, Southeast Asia's second-largest petrochemical group by market value, is the result of a recent merger between PTT Chemical Pcl and PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl .

PTTGC, whose refinery and petrochemical plants are running normally, planned to increase output for inventory and exports to help offset a 10 percent drop in domestic sales of plastic pellets, Veerasak said.

At the midsession break, Bangchak shares were up 0.6 percent, while PTT was 0.7 percent higher. The broader market was up 0.11 percent. ($1 = 30.90 Baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)