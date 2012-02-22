BANGKOK Feb 22 Thailand's Bangchak
Petroleum Pcl :
* Aims to spend 86 billion baht ($2.8 billion) in 2012-2020
to improve efficiency of its 120,000 barrel-per-day refinery and
for investment in solar power, Chief Executive Anusorn
Sangnimnuan told reporters
* Of the amount, 26 billion baht would be spent in 2012-2015
and the remaining 60 billion baht in 2016-2020
* Aims to boost its solar power output to 500 megawatts in
2020; it has solar capacity of 8 MW; its flood-hit solar power
plant is expected to resume production in April
* Plans a joint venture with a major retailer to open
convenience stores at its service stations; details will be
announced in early March
($1 = 30.72 baht)
(Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom)