BANGKOK Oct 13 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl :

* Temporarily shuts down its biodiesel plant in Ayutthaya due to supply disruption caused by flooding, president Anusorn Sangnummuan said.

* Biodiesel in inventory would support sales for one month, he said.

* The refiner would assess the situation after Oct. 18 to decide when it could resume operations, he said. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)