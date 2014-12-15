UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Dec 15 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL said on Monday it planned to invest at least 10 billion baht ($305 million) in 2015 to develop its refinery and marketing business.
The refiner said in a statement it aimed to boost refining output to more than 100,000 barrel per day in 2015 because it has not scheduled any major shutdowns for maintenance. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources