BANGKOK Dec 15 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL said on Monday it planned to invest at least 10 billion baht ($305 million) in 2015 to develop its refinery and marketing business.

The refiner said in a statement it aimed to boost refining output to more than 100,000 barrel per day in 2015 because it has not scheduled any major shutdowns for maintenance. ($1 = 32.8100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)