* Plans to boost renewable capacity by 5 times in next 5 yrs

* Aims to reduce earnings contribution from refinery to 30-35 pct

* Aims for 2015 EBITDA of 10.4 bln baht (Adds details on capacity, earnings)

BANGKOK, June 3 Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum PCL plans to spend about 26 billion baht ($773 million) during 2015 to 2019 on expanding capacity of its renewable energy business by five times, a top executive said.

The company, which has solar power capacity of 118 megawatts, aims to sign contracts with potential partners to boost the capacity to 200-250 MW this year, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told reporters during an overseas media trip.

Bangchak has diversified into renewable business including biofuel and solar power, and exploration and production in the past few years to help minimise risk from the refinery sector.

Solar power contributed about one-third to the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter versus 17 percent a year earlier.

Bangchak aimed to reduce contribution from its refinery business to 30-35 percent of core earnings over the next five years from about 50 percent now, Chaiwat said.

Earnings contribution from the exploration and production business is expected to rise to 20-25 percent over the next five years from target of 7 percent this year, he said.

The company runs a sole refinery with nameplate capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and operates marketing and non-oil retail businesses through its service stations.

It acquired an 80 percent stake in Australian oil and gas explorer Nido Petroleum Ltd in 2013.

Bangchak aimed for EBITDA of 10.4 billion baht in 2015, 39 percent from its refinery business, 26 percent solar power and 23 percent from marketing business, according to the company's presentation.

It had EBITDA of 2.33 billion baht in the January-March quarter and expected higher earnings in the second quarter due to gains from oil stock, Chaiwat said.

($1 = 33.6500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)