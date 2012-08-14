SINGAPORE Aug 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to build a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to replace a smaller unit that was damaged by fire in July, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The new unit will have a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), Bangchak's President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters. He did not elaborate on the unit's cost or start-up date.

Until the new unit is ready, the company will continue to operate the existing 80,000 bpd unit which it plans to restart in mid-October after repairs, he said.

Bangchak could then resume crude imports in November, Anusorn said.

The 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) CDU was damaged by a fire in July. Bangchak has another CDU at the 120,000 bpd refinery.

