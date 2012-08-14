* Firm says new unit to have 100,000 bpd capacity

* Move to boost demand for Southeast Asian crude (Adds detail, background)

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE Aug 14 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to start building a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery within the next two years to replace a unit damaged by fire in July, a senior company official said.

The new unit will have a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), Bangchak's President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told Reuters on Tuesday. He did not elaborate on the unit's cost or start-up date.

Until the new unit is ready, the company will continue to operate the existing 80,000 bpd unit which it plans to restart in mid-October after repairs, he said.

Bangchak could then resume crude imports in November, Anusorn said.

That would boost demand for Southeast Asian crude which has been dented by the outage and the permanent closure of a refinery in Australia.

Bangchak declared force majeure on crude imports after the 80,000 bpd CDU was damaged in the blaze in July. The company has another CDU at the 120,000 bpd refinery.

