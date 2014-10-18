BANGKOK Oct 18 Thai full-service carrier
Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has priced its initial public offering
(IPO) at 25 baht (0.77 U.S. cents) per share, as it raises 13
billion baht ($401 million) to fund expansion, people with
knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.
The IPO price was in the middle of the range of 23 and 27
baht, the sources, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
Bangkok Airways, which describes itself as a "boutique
airline", plans to sell 520 million new shares, or a stake of
24.8 percent.
The sale proceeds will go to expand its fleet, buy engines
and spare parts and renovate aircraft hangers at the
Suvarnabhumi and Samui international airports, the airline has
said.
($1=32.40 baht)
