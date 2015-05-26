RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
BANGKOK May 26 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest lender by assets, has cut all lending rates by 125-250 basis points after the central bank lowered its policy rate in April and following cuts by three other major banks.
Bangkok Bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) has been reduced by 125 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent, while the minimum retail rate (MRR) was cut by 250 bps to 7.875 percent, the bank announced on its website (www.bangkokbank.com) on Tuesday.
The bank's minimum overdraft rate (MOR) was cut by 125 bps to 7.375 percent but its deposit rates were unchanged, it said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.