BANGKOK May 8 Bangkok Bank Pcl,
Thailand's largest lender by assets, has cut its 2014 loan
growth target to 3-5 percent from 5 percent to reflect the
weaker economic outlook and the impact from prolonged political
unrest.
The revision was based on assumption that the country's
economy will grow 2 percent this year and the bank's
non-performing loans will remain stable at the current level of
about 2 percent of total loans at the end of this year,
President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters at a sideline of
a marketing event.
Separately, Teeranun Srihong, president of Kasikornbank
, said the country's fourth-largest lender is
maintaining its 2014 loan growth target of 8 percent due to
strong demand from large corporate clients, especially in the
infrastructure, energy and export sectors.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)