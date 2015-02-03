BANGKOK Feb 3 Bangkok Bank PCL, Thailand's top lender, on Tuesday said it aimed for loan growth of 3 percent to 5 percent this year, versus 1.7 percent last year, on expectations of improved borrowing demand across all business sectors.

The bank based its forecast on the assumption that the Thai economy will grow 4 percent this year, Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters.

The bank also aimed to contain non-performing loans at 2.1 percent of total loans this year, the same as 2014, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)