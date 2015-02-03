SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
BANGKOK Feb 3 Bangkok Bank PCL, Thailand's top lender, on Tuesday said it aimed for loan growth of 3 percent to 5 percent this year, versus 1.7 percent last year, on expectations of improved borrowing demand across all business sectors.
The bank based its forecast on the assumption that the Thai economy will grow 4 percent this year, Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters.
The bank also aimed to contain non-performing loans at 2.1 percent of total loans this year, the same as 2014, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.