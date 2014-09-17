(Adds quotes, details)

* Bangkok Bank's loan growth lower than sector

* Concerns about high household debt, bad loans to rise

BANGKOK, Sept 17 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest lender, has lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 2 percent to reflect a slower GDP growth estimate of 1.5-2.0 percent, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.

The bank has previously set a loan growth target of 4-5 percent, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

"The country's GDP is expected to grow only 2 percent or probably lower. Our loan growth this year should be in line with GDP," Kosit said.

Bangkok Bank's loan growth forecast was lower than other banks and analysts expect the overall sector's loan book to rise 5 percent this year compared with about 10 percent in 2013.

In August, third-ranked Siam Commercial Bank said it expected loan growth of 5 percent this year.

"The government should implement investment policies to stimulate economic growth rather than domestic consumption because the country's household debt is at a high level," Kosit said.

Thailand's economy has been weakening since the fourth quarter of 2013 due to domestic political unrest, which impacted lending demand.

Household debt, now at about 80 percent of the country's GDP, has risen sharply over the past several years, but analysts say the major risk is at state-owned specialised banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Commercial banks account for 43 percent of total household debt in the system, with the rest from the specialised banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Kosit said non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking system were expected to increase this year as some industries, including shrimp-related businesses, could not repay their debt, he said.

However, Bangkok Bank's NPLs are expected to close to around 2.2 percent of total lending at the end of this year, stable from last year, he said.

Thailand, once the world's top shrimp exporter, has seen its ranking drop in recent years after the spread in disease of early mortality syndrome (EMS) led to supply shortages.

Thai shrimp output dropped to 250,000 tonnes last year versus 480,000 in 2012 and 530,000 tonnes in 2011, according to data from the Thai Frozen Foods Association. In the first six months of this year, Thai shrimp exports fell 13 percent to $25 billion. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)