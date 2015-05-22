* NPLs not expected to rise above 2.5 pct of loan portfolio

* Says 3 pct GDP growth would be acceptable

* "No rush" to pass on central bank rate cut to customers (Adds quotes and details of plans)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Simon Webb

BANGKOK, May 22 Thailand's largest lender Bangkok Bank expects net profit in 2015 to beat the previous year's despite a modest rise in loan defaults as Thailand's economy goes through a soft patch, the bank's executive chairman said on Friday.

A spike in bad loans as consumers and businesses struggle to pay back loans amid lacklustre economic growth is eating into bank earnings in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

"Our profit will rise from last year, but the growth rate will not be high," Kosit Panpiemras, a former finance minister, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"We are facing a soft patch now. It is difficult for some enterprises to adjust and a few would probably have to go out. This is the time we are in, it's that kind of transition."

Non-performing loans would continue to rise throughout the year but were not expected to rise above 2.5 percent of the total loan portfolio, he said. NPLs stood at 2.2 percent at the end of the first quarter.

Slow economic growth would cap the potential for the bank to expand, he said.

Thailand downgraded its growth forecasts on Monday by 0.5 percentage points to 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the year, but the country's central bank governor said last week that even 3 percent expansion in 2015 would be "a challenge".

A GDP growth rate of 3 percent would be "acceptable", Kosit said. The trade-dependent economy had been hit by slow global demand and a fall in the price of Thailand's export commodities, he said. High household debt levels were also stunting growth but should ease in 2016, he added.

A year to the day after Thailand's army staged a coup, Kosit said slow growth was not the fault of the junta. The military's long-term infrastructure investment plans would take time to execute and would lay the foundation for future growth, he said.

Conditions were better for business than before the coup, when protests shut many ministries and paralysed government, he said.

Kosit said he was "in no rush" to pass on lower interest rates to borrowers after the Bank of Thailand cut the benchmark rate in late April.

Still, the bank would earn less from interest margins this year because of central bank rate cuts, he said.

Bangkok Bank maintains a 2015 loan growth target of 3-5 percent, he added.

The bank would like to grow its corporate finance business in both China and Indonesia, he added.

Overseas operations may eventually account for 20 percent of the bank's loan portfolio, up from around 17 percent now, he said. The bank operates in 13 countries. (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)