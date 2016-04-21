BANGKOK, April 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl will cut its minimum retail rate (MRR) by 25 basis points (bps) from April 25 in a response to government policy to stimulate the country's flagging economy, Thailand's top lender said on Thursday.

The MRR rate will be cut down to 7.625 percent per annum and in the second reduction in a month after the bank cut its minimum lending rate (MLR) on April 5, it said in statement.

The rate cut is in order to help business operators reduce interest rate costs and ease their financial burden, the bank said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)