BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, April 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl will cut its minimum retail rate (MRR) by 25 basis points (bps) from April 25 in a response to government policy to stimulate the country's flagging economy, Thailand's top lender said on Thursday.
The MRR rate will be cut down to 7.625 percent per annum and in the second reduction in a month after the bank cut its minimum lending rate (MLR) on April 5, it said in statement.
The rate cut is in order to help business operators reduce interest rate costs and ease their financial burden, the bank said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: