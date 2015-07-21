BANGKOK, July 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's largest lender, said on Tuesday second-quarter net profit fell 11 percent from a year earlier due to rising costs and higher loan loss provisions.

The bank posted net profit of 8.04 billion baht ($233.25 million) in April-June, slightly lower than the 8.23 billion baht average forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 9.03 billion baht a year earlier.

The bank's non performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.5 percent of total lending at the end of June, up from 2.2 percent at the end of March, it said in statement.

Earlier this month, the top lender cut its 2015 loan growth target to 2-4 percent as the country's economy grew at a slower than expected pace, Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, executive vice president told Reuters.

