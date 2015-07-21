BANGKOK, July 21 Bangkok Bank Pcl,
Thailand's largest lender, said on Tuesday second-quarter net
profit fell 11 percent from a year earlier due to rising costs
and higher loan loss provisions.
The bank posted net profit of 8.04 billion baht ($233.25
million) in April-June, slightly lower than the 8.23 billion
baht average forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters. This
compared with 9.03 billion baht a year earlier.
The bank's non performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.5 percent
of total lending at the end of June, up from 2.2 percent at the
end of March, it said in statement.
Earlier this month, the top lender cut its 2015 loan growth
target to 2-4 percent as the country's economy grew at a slower
than expected pace, Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, executive vice
president told Reuters.
($1 = 34.4700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char)