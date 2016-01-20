* 2015 profit down 5.9 pct, first annual decline since 2006

* Thai bank index worst performer in Asia Pacific

* Analysts expect better outlook in 2016 (Adds bank comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Jan 20 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 12 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to higher provisions following a rise in bad debts.

The Thai banking sector has been hit by the country's sputtering economy, which has led to slower lending growth and higher bad debt. Analysts expect a better outlook in 2016 due to government spending and infrastrucuture investment.

The Thai banking sector index has dropped 36 percent in the past 12 months, making it the worst performer in Asia Pacific, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bangkok Bank's net profit was 7.7 billion baht ($212.2 million) for the October-December quarter, slightly higher than an average forecast of 7.5 billion baht from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Net profit for 2015 fell 5.9 percent to 34.2 billion baht, the first annual decline since 2006, while non-performing loans (NPL) rose to 2.8 percent of total loans from 2.1 percent at end 2014, it said in a statement.

"The bank continued to focus on effective risk management and maintaining loan quality at appropriate levels," it said, adding that it posted loan growth of 4.9 percent in 2015 versus 1.7 percent growth in 2014.

Last Friday, the bank said lending should grow 3-5 percent this year, based on the country's economic growth forecast of 3.5 percent.

Earlier, fifth-ranked Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it was aiming for loan growth of 5-6 percent in 2016.

($1 = 36.2800 baht) (Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bengaluru; editing by Anand Basu and David Clarke)