BANGKOK, July 17 Bangkok Bank Pcl
reported a 12 percent drop in second quarter net earnings on
Friday as domestic political unrest and an economic slowdown
hurt loan growth, especially from corporate clients.
Net profit was 9.03 billion baht ($280.87 million) for the
April-June period, higher than the average 8.66 billion baht
forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with
10.25 billion baht profit a year earlier and 8.96 billion baht
in the previous quarter.
Despite weak earnings in the first half due to the impact
from a weak economy, loan growth is expected to pick up the
second half of this year and accelerate in 2015 on hopes of
economic recovery.
In June, the Bank of Thailand said the country's economy
would avoid recession during April-June and said gross domestic
product to rise up more than 1 percent from the previous three
months.
($1 = 32.15 Thai baht)
