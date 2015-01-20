BANGKOK Jan 20 Bangkok Bank PCL, Thailand's largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 14 percent due to higher loan growth, rising fee income and lower provision expenses.

Net profit was 8.76 billion baht for the October-December quarter, missing the 9 billion baht forecasts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. This compared with 7.69 billion baht a year earlier and 9.57 billion baht in the previous quarter.

It posted a net profit of 36.33 billion baht for the whole 2014, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier, with loan growth up only 1.7 percent.

The Thai banking sector posted slow loan growth last year due to weak exports and lower spending after months of domestic political unrest. Analysts expect loan growth to accelerate this year, boosted by improving economy and government's planned spending on infrastructure projects. ($1 = 32.64 Baht)

