BANGKOK, July 21 Thailand's largest lender,
Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit
dropped 10.8 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to decline
in gains on investments and rising expenses.
Net profit was 7.2 billion baht ($205.77 million) for the
April-June quarter, lower than the average forecast of 8.3
billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.1 percent of total
lending at end-June, up from 2.9 percent end-March, the bank
said in a statement.
($1 = 34.9900 baht)
