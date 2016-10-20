BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's largest lender, Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit dropped 11 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a decline in non-interest income, rising operating costs and provisions.

Net profit was 8.06 billion baht ($230.35 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 9.06 billion baht a year earlier, but almost in line with the average forecast of 7.9 billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.4 percent of total lending at end-September, up from 3.1 percent at end-June, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)