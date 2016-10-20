BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's largest lender,
Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit
dropped 11 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a decline
in non-interest income, rising operating costs and provisions.
Net profit was 8.06 billion baht ($230.35 million) for the
July-September quarter, down from 9.06 billion baht a year
earlier, but almost in line with the average forecast of 7.9
billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.4 percent of total
lending at end-September, up from 3.1 percent at end-June, the
bank said in a statement.
($1 = 34.9900 baht)
