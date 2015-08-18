BANGKOK Aug 18 A man threw a small explosive
from a bridge in central Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, but it
caused no injuries, a day after a bomb at a city shrine killed
22 people, including nine foreigners.
The unidentified man threw the explosive near a busy pier on
the city's Chao Phraya river and it landed in a canal, said
Colonel Natakit Siriwongtawan, deputy police chief of Klongsan
district.
"If it did not fall in the water then it certainly would
have caused injuries," he said.
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)