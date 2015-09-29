BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thailand's Bangkok Metro Pcl
and Bangkok Expressway Pcl expect their
merger to be completed in the fourth quarter, delayed from the
third quarter, pending approval from the cabinet, a company
official said on Tuesday.
The cabinet is expected to approve the merger in October,
enabling them to set up a new entity called Bangkok Expressway
Metro Pcl, Payao Marittanaporn, managing director of Bangkok
Expressway Pcl told reporters.
The new entity is expected to have combined assets of about
100 billion baht ($2.74 billion) and shares will start trading
on the Thai bourse in December or January, Payao said.
($1 = 36.4600 baht)
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)