BANGKOK Nov 15 Bangkok Bank Pcl

* Top lender told the exchange its board had approved the delisting of brokerage Bualuang Securities Pcl shares from the stock exchange. The bank would offer to buy shares in it that it does not already own at 22 baht each.

* Bangkok Bangk has 56.34 percent of Bualuang Securities.

* Bangkok Bank wants to become a fully fledged universal bank so that it will be able to cope better with changing market conditions stemming from Thailand's financial sector and capital market development plans, the upcoming establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community and intensifying competition, it said

* On Monday, Bangkok shares closed up 1.4 percent at 141.50 baht and Bualuang Securities was up 6.3 percent at 16.90 baht.

(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)