BANGKOK Oct 19 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender by assets, reported a 3.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due mainly to a lower corporate tax rate, but earnings fell from the previous quarter because of slower loan growth.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a July-September net profit of 7.8 billion baht ($254.7 million), up from 7.55 billion a year earlier but down from 8.87 billion in the previous quarter.

That missed the average forecast of 8.3 billion baht from 16 analysts polled by Reuters.

The increase in Bangkok Bank's earnings was smaller than that of other big Thai banks, which have enjoyed strong growth in lending to retail customers and small and medium-sized businesses in recent quarters.

However, Bankgok Bank's lending is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter if there is sustained demand for private investment and domestic consumption, with companies needing long-term loans to expand business and for working capital.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $12 billion, have risen 30 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 35 percent gain in the broad market. ($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)