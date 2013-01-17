BRIEF-United Pacific Industries expects to record a profit for FY 2016
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
BANGKOK Jan 17 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in annual net profit for 2012 on Thursday, boosted by strong loan demand from businesses.
The bank reported a net profit of 33 billion baht ($1.11 billion), up from 27.34 billion a year earlier. It had been expected to show a profit of 32.8 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank's lending grew 9.1 percent in 2012, it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of straits times index, following march quarterly review
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.