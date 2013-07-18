BANGKOK, July 18 Bangkok Bank Pcl,
Thailand's largest lender by assets, reported an 18 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Thursday, driven by loan demand from
corporate clients and a gain from a reversal of provisions from
a state asset management firm.
Bangkok Bank posted April-June a net profit of 10.3 billion
baht ($331 million), up from 8.66 billion a year earlier. That
beat the average forecast of 9.5 billion baht from 10 analysts
polled by Reuters.
Like other banks, the top lender is expected to book a gain
from asset sales to state-owned Thai Asset Management
Corporation, which was set up in 2001 to help clean up bad debts
as a result of the 1997 financial crisis.
Bangkok Bank, which aims for 2013 loan growth of 6-8
percent, is expected to benefit from a credit upcycle and
expansion by Thai companies. The slowdown in export growth has
had a limited impact on earnings of major banks.
Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $12.4 billion, have
dropped 12 percent in the past three months, underperforming a 5
percent fall on the main Thai index.
($1 = 31.08 Baht)
