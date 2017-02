BANGKOK, April 24 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Expects its second-quarter loan growth to continue after a 2.7 percent rise in the first quarter, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich told reporters

* Maintains its 2012 loan growth target of 6-8 percent

* Expects 2012 net interest margin to be close to the first quarter's 2.6 percent

* Last Friday, the top lender reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)