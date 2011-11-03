(Add quotes, details)

* Sees loan demand drop in Q4 due to flood impact

* Expects recovery in loan growth in H2 2012

* Shares down 1 pct, in line with market

BANGKOK, Nov 3 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl , said on Thursday it expected lower loan growth in the fourth quarter due to flooding in central provinces and the slowdown would probably continue into the first half of next year.

"Flooding has extended to more areas and this should result in a slowdown in loan growth at our bank and in the overall sector in the fourth quarter," Decha Tulanan, vice chairman of the country's largest bank by assets, told Reuters.

Demand for loans was normally strong in the fourth quarter, but the severe flooding would have a negative impact on exports and imports, which would hit demand for loans, Decha said.

It would take time for companies and operators in flood-hit industrial estates to restore their factories and the bank expected loan demand to only fully recover in the second half of 2012.

Bangkok Bank has forecast loan growth of 6-8 percent this year. That looked conservative compared with other major banks like Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , which have forecast double-digit growth.

Thai banks are expected to post lower profit growth in the fourth quarter due to the flooding and rising costs, and some analysts have also downgraded or cut earnings forecasts to reflect global economic uncertainties.

At the midsession break, Bangkok Bank shares were down 1 percent, while the broader index was 1.4 percent lower. ($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)