BANGKOK May 17 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Expects to exceed its 2012 loan growth target of 6-8 percent and lending is likely to rise as much as 10 percent due to strong economic growth, Decha Tulanan, vice chairman, told reporters

* Investment in the manufacturing sector will boost loan growth (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)