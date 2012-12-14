BANGKOK Dec 14 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl, said on Friday it aimed for loan growth of 6-7 percent in 2013.

The projection was in line with the country's forecast economic growth of 4-5 percent for next year, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

The bank has maintained a forecast for 2012 loan growth of 6-8 percent. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)