BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank , reported a better than expected 20 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, due to strong loan growth.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a July-September net profit of 7.41 billion baht ($239 million), or 3.88 baht per share, up from 6.17 billion a year earlier.

Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the bank to post a profit of 7.23 billion baht.

Although Thai banks' fundamentals remain strong, some analysts have downgraded them or cut earnings forecasts to reflect rising risks from a global econonic slowdown and the impact of floods in Thailand.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $8.9 billion, fell 11 percent in the July-September quarter, in line with a 12 percent fall in the broader market .

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended down 4 percent on Thursday while the market lost 3.1 percent. ($1 = 30.95 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)