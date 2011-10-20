* Q3 net profit 7.55 bln baht vs forecast 7.23 bln

* Q3 loan growth up 20.1 pct, net interest margin up to 2.88 pct

* Analysts expect slower growth in Q4 due to floods, global crisis

* Shares down 4 pct, underperform market (Adds analyst comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Oct 20 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank , surprised the market with a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to strong loan growth driven by private investment and domestic consumption.

However, Thai banks are expected to post lower profit growth in the fourth quarter due to the impact of severe flooding and rising costs, and some analysts have downgraded or cut earnings forecasts to reflect global economic uncertainties.

Some remained positive, especially for next year.

"We retain a positive view about the outlook for the sector. In the short term, people are more concerned about the impact from flood," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CIMB Securities (Thailand).

"We expect things to improve in the first quarter or at the latest in the second quarter," he said.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a July-September net profit of 7.55 billion baht ($243 million), or 3.96 baht per share, up from 6.17 billion a year earlier.

Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 7.23 billion baht.

The top lender posted loan growth of 20.1 percent in the third quarter thanks to rising demand for working capital from companies as a result of strong growth in exports and domestic consumption, firm commodity prices and higher industrial output, it said in a statement.

Its net interest margin increased to 2.88 percent from 2.76 percent in the second quarter due to higher interest rates and loan growth.

Other major banks have also reported strong earnings growth, with third-ranked Kasikornbank Pcl reporting a 41 percent increase in net profit on loan growth of 19.8 percent from a year earlier.

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a 29 percent rise in net profit to 8.35 billion baht despite higher provisions.

Citigroup cut its share target price for Siam Commercial Bank to 150 baht from 155 baht after the earnings announcement. The shares closed at 100.50 baht on Thursday.

State-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl (KTB) , the country's second-largest lender, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to loan growth and dividend income from the Vayupak state investment fund.

"SCB and KTB set aside more provisions this quarter, which could reflect rising risk from economic uncertainty and the impact from floods," CIMB's Kasem said.

The Bank of Thailand is ready to ease monetary policy if business conditions are severely affected by flooding, its governor said on Thursday, adding the economy was likely to shrink in the fourth quarter because of the disaster.

Bank shares have underperformed the market in recent months because of concern that global economic problems could hit loan growth plus the impact of the flooding, which seems likely to reduce demand for loans from both companies and retail clients.

The bank subindex has fallen nearly 20 percent in the past three months, versus a 14 percent rise in the broader market . The index lost 4 percent on Thursday.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $8.9 billion, fell 11 percent in the July-September quarter, in line with a 12 percent fall in the broader market .

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended down 4 percent on Thursday while the market lost 3.1 percent. ($1 = 30.95 Baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)