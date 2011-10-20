(Corrects Q3 profit figure, EPS and pct change)
BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok
Bank , reported a better than expected 22 percent
rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday due to strong loan
growth.
Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a
July-September net profit of 7.55 billion baht ($239
million), or 3.96 baht per share, up from
6.17 billion a year earlier.
Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
the bank to post a profit of 7.23 billion baht.
Although Thai banks' fundamentals remain strong, some
analysts have downgraded them or cut earnings forecasts to
reflect rising risks from a global econonic slowdown and the
impact of floods in Thailand.
Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $8.9 billion, fell 11
percent in the July-September quarter, in line with a 12 percent
fall in the broader market .
Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended down
4 percent on Thursday while the market lost 3.1
percent.
($1 = 30.95 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)