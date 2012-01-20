* Most major banks post weak earnings due to higher provisions

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Jan 16 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank, reported a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday due to strong loan growth, but severe flooding in central provinces dragged earnings down from the previous quarter.

Despite weak earnings in the fourth quarter and global economic uncertainty, most banks are likely to post strong profit growth in 2012 thanks to post-flood loan demand from both companies and the public sector for repairs and infrastructure, analysts said.

However, local banks are likely to suffer from the government's plan to shift to the central bank the burden of 1.14 trillion baht in public debt incurred during the 1997 financial crisis. Commercial banks may be required to pay higher fees on deposits to help fund the debt servicing.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted an October-December net profit of 5.9 billion baht ($186 million), up from 5.65 billion a year earlier but down from 7.55 billion in the third quarter.

Twelve analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the bank to show a profit of 6.3 billion baht.

For 2011, the market leader reported a net profit of 27.3 billion baht, up from 24.6 billion baht in 2010, with loan growth of 17 percent. Fourth-quarter lending grew 5 percent from the previous quarter, partly due to post-flood demand.

Among major banks, fourth-ranked Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) reported strong earnings with an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit, fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income.

SCB reported a 49.9 percent rise to a record net profit of 36.3 billion baht with loan growth of 22.1 percent in 2011.

"We expect the growth momentum to continue, with 15 percent loan growth and 22 percent core profit growth in 2012, the highest among its peers," CIMB Securities analyst Monchai Jaturanpinyo said.

State-run Krung Thai Bank, the country's second-largest lender, reported a bigger-than-expected 77 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to higher provisions and weaker margins.

Krung Thai said it booked loan-loss provisions of 13.5 billion baht in 2011, more than double a year earlier, and mostly in the third and fourth quarters. It posted loan growth of 14 percent on the year.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $9 billion, rose 8.86 percent in the October-December quarter, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market.

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended up 0.3 percent on Friday while the market edged down 0.03 percent. ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould)