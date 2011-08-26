(Fixes technical glitch)
By Anis Ahmed and Azad Majumder
DHAKA Aug 26 Samia Halim struggles to hold back
tears as she recalls the fateful night two years ago when a road
accident in the Bangladesh capital took the life of her youngest
son.
Saif, 19, was returning home after shopping ahead of the
Muslim Eid al-Adha feast in November, 2009, when a speeding
truck ran over him. He died on the spot.
"Saif was waiting to travel to Australia to start a
graduation course when his life ended abruptly, and that made me
virtually insane. I am still haunted by memories of him, unable
to console myself," Samia said, her tears spilling over.
"These days, I prefer not to look at newspapers because they
are all filled with news of accidents. So many lives are lost
every day on the roads because of reckless driving."
Road accidents kill up to 4,000 people in Bangladesh every
year, according to conservative estimates by state transport
authorities. Observers say the toll would be much higher if the
police recorded all accident deaths.
Most highways are dotted with giant pot holes, often swamped
with water, and there are no traffic lights or signals. Worse
still, vehicles are frequently driven by untrained drivers
without real licenses.
In July, some 44 schoolchildren returning from a football
match died after their vehicle slid into a roadside ditch. The
driver held only a fake license.
Officials have been indifferent at best. Shahjahan Khan, in
charge of the shipping ministry and himself the owner of a
transport business, stunned the nation by asserting that anyone
"who can identify cows and goats on the roads" could hold a
driving license.
But public anger finally erupted after celebrated film maker
Tareque Masud and noted TV journalist Ashfaque Munier Mishuk
died in the same crash early this month as they returned from
scouting a potential film location.
Their deaths were front page news in all Bangladesh
newspapers, and furious editorials called for immediate
investigation and punishment of those responsible. They
denounced transport firm owners as greedy and accused them of
allowing drivers to drive recklessly to overtake other vehicles.
"They just care for money," said an official at the
communications ministry.
The celebrity deaths triggered angry debate in parliament,
with several lawmakers from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party
asking for tough actions to save lives on the roads.
They also demanded that Communications Minister Sayad Abul
Hossain and his deputies be sacked for failing to implement road
safety laws and perform basic maintenance.
ROADS A DEATH TRAP
Improvement efforts have long been hampered by bureaucracy
and official infighting. Hossain acknowledged the poor
infrastructure but said he could do nothing unless adequate
funds were dispensed by the Finance Ministry.
A different group, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority
(BRTA), is responsible for issuing licenses -- after proper
training and tests.
All of these have combined to make Bangladesh's several
thousand kilometres of roads a death trap, said Hasib Mohammad
Ahsan, Director of Accident Research Institute at the Bangladesh
University of Engineering and Technology.
"Engineering facilities have to be improved, with proper
sign and marking on the roads," he said.
"We can have formal and informal education for transport
operators, and drivers need to be properly trained."
But that is likely to be wishful thinking.
The BRTA last year issued registrations to nearly 50,000
vehicles, but government and private driver training institutes
can train only 10,000 drivers, said Osman Khan, general
secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation.
"The BRTA gave registration to nearly 1.5 million vehicles
over the last few years but issued only one million driving
licences. So, who will drive the rest of the cars," he said.
Calls for tighter licensing rules are accompanied by demands
for higher legal penalties -- or for the ones currently on the
books to be enforced at all.
Causing death by negligent driving currently brings
imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. But this is
only on paper and frequently flouted.
In the end, ordinary Bangladeshis may have to take matters
into their own hands through campaigns to raise public road
safety awareness, such as that carried out by the group Families
United Against Road Accident (FUARA), a victims' group.
Under their mantra "Life is more important than time," they
are urging both transport operators and riders to be cautious on
the rods, to avoid packing vehicles too full and to fight the
urge to overtake other vehicles in their zest for reaching
destinations quickly.
Though organizers such as Ekram Ahmed, convener of FUARA,
realize they face an uphill battle, they will still fight on.
"If we can save just one life through our campaign, it will
be a big success," Ahmed said.
