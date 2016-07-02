NEW DELHI, July 2 Bangladeshi commandos on Saturday cleared a besieged cafe in Dhaka of gunmen who had earlier captured hostages inside the building, an army official told Indian television, as security forces searched the surrounding area for more attackers.

Lieutenant Colonel Masood of the Rapid Action Battalion told India's Times Now TV channel that he believed between six and 10 gunmen had stormed the restaurant in Dhaka's diplomatic area on Friday.

Six were killed by security forces and commandos, he said.

"We have gunned down six. We are searching the area around," Masood said. (Writing by Tommy Wilkes)