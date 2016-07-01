CAIRO, July 1 A news agency run by Islamic State said the militant group's affiliates were responsible for an attack on a cafe in Bangladesh on Friday, where gunmen were holding hostages as police laid siege to the building.

A tweet from the Amaq news agency also said more than 20 people had been killed in the attack in Dhaka. Bangladeshi police however reported only that two police had been shot dead and said they were trying to free the hostages peacefully. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Andrew Roche)