DHAKA, July 2 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday the country would stand up and fight the "terror threat" that has mushroomed in its backyard.

In a live television broadcast, she said the country stood "committed and determined" to uphold its freedom, and announced two days of national mourning in the wake of a deadly Islamist militant attack on an upmarket restaurant in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Mark Potter)