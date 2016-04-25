DHAKA, April 25 Suspected Islamist militants
hacked to death two people, including an editor of a transgender
magazine, in the Bangladeshi capital on Monday, police said.
The attack came two days after a university professor was
killed in a similar fashion on Saturday in an attack claimed by
the Islamic State.
One of the victims, Julhas Mannan, ran a transgender
magazine "Rupban", a police official said, adding that three
people came to their apartment in Dhaka posing as couriers and
attacked them with sharp weapons.
Further details were not immediately available.
The Muslim-majority country has seen a surge in violent
attacks over the past few months in which liberal activists,
members of minority Muslim sects and other religious groups have
been targeted.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)