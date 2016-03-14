DHAKA, March 14 The Bangladesh government plans to make a major announcement about the country's central bank on Monday, the finance minister said on Monday, after $81 million was stolen from the bank in one of the largest cyber heists in history.

Finance Minister Abul Mall Abdul Muhith did not specify what the announcement would be, but he has expressed unhappiness that Bangladesh Bank did not inform him about the heist at the time.

"The government will take a major decision which will be announced within a couple of hours," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Reporting by Serajul Qadir; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)